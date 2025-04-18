Come visit us at 3895 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON Canada
At WINDSOR HOBBIES, our purpose is to inspire and enable hobbyists of all levels to pursue their passions. We strive to provide knowledgeable advice, quality products, and a welcoming environment for everyone who visits our store.
We carry a wide range of hobby products, including model kits, paints, tools, and much, much more. We are always updating our inventory to provide you with a variety of fresh ideas and stock of all the essentials.
When we find out about something going on, Engineer Ducky aka (ED) likes to let you know about it here.
Whether in the store or online we like to show off what our customers are up to. Do you have something you would like to showcase? Drop us a line and let us know!
Come see the large selection we have in our little store.
Open today
10:00 a.m. – 05:00 p.m.
HOLIDAY CLOSURES:
FRIDAY April 18, 2025 ~ Good Friday
MONDAY May 19, 2025 ~ Victoria Day
TUESDAY July 1, 2025 ~ Canada Day
MONDAY August 4, 2025 ~ Civic Holiday
MONDAY September 1, 2025 ~ Labour Day
MONDAY October 13, 2025 ~ Thanksgiving Day
THURSDAY December 25, 2025 ~ X-Mas Day
FRIDAY December 26, 2025 ~ Boxing Day
THURSDAY January 1, 2026 ~ New Years Day
